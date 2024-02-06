He will be responsible for the day-to-day operation of the program, which is offered throughout 19 counties and aims to help businesses through one-on-one counseling, educational programs and business resources to aid in the start or growth of businesses.

“I am excited to be serving the region’s small businesses again,” Pallesen said in a news release. “The entrepreneurs and business leaders we have throughout Southeast Missouri are amazing people. The more support and resources we can add to assist them in growing and succeeding, the better off the entire region is.”

Locally, Pallesen serves on Old Town Cape’s Economic Vitality Committee and is a board member of Walks Foundation.