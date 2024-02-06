Former SEMO president Bill Stacy dies

He also helped establish Southeast Missouri University Foundation, the university studies program, new admission standards designed to help under-prepared students succeed in college, student exchange programs and a new business school.

Stacy helped expand the university's footprint into Malden with the Bootheel Education Center, according to archives.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 12, at the Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, at the same location.