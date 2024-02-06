All sections
January 6, 2024

Former SEMO president Bill Stacy dies

Bill Stacy, 85, who was president of Southeast Missouri State University from 1979 to 1989, died Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. During his time at the university, the school experienced tremendous growth. Stacy ushered in the construction of the Show Me Center and the student recreation center, a city and university partnership project that was highly contested by some at the time. ...

Southeast Missourian
Bill Stacy
Bill Stacy

Bill Stacy, 85, who was president of Southeast Missouri State University from 1979 to 1989, died Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024.

During his time at the university, the school experienced tremendous growth. Stacy ushered in the construction of the Show Me Center and the student recreation center, a city and university partnership project. Other buildings added during his career, or at least under construction by the time he left, include Johnson Hall of Computer Science and Mathematics, Roger F. Rhodes Hall of Science, Rhodes Center for Teaching and Learning; and Cottonwood Treatment Center, according to Southeast Missourian archives.

He also helped establish Southeast Missouri University Foundation, the university studies program, new admission standards designed to help under-prepared students succeed in college, student exchange programs and a new business school.

Stacy helped expand the university's footprint into Malden with the Bootheel Education Center, according to archives.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 12, at the Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, at the same location.

