Former SEMO DPS officer charged with child molestation

A former Southeast Missouri State University Department of Public Safety officer has been fired after law enforcement arrested him on child molestation charges.
John Reyna, 36, faces two charges of first-degree child molestation and one charge of statutory sodomy for deviate sexual intercourse with a victim who was younger than 12 at the time of the alleged crime.
Reyna's alleged crimes occurred between May 31, 2021 and Aug. 31, 2021, according to a probable cause statement filed for Reyna's arrest.
SEMO hired Reyna in September 2017.
According to a statement from SEMO, the university performed a background investigation on Reyna when he was first hired. The background investigation did not inform the university of an investigation into Reyna underway at the time by the Missouri Department of Public Safety.
In August 2017, the Missouri Department of Public Safety filed a complaint to discipline Reyna for misconduct he committed as an officer of the Jackson Police Department. Reyna worked for the Jackson Police Department from 2011 to 2016.
The investigation found Reyna solicited and engaged in sex with an 18-year-old woman while on active duty. According to court documents, Reyna's offense occurred in public on his police vehicle while Reyna wore his police uniform.
Jackson Chief of Police James Humphreys said Reyna resigned after he was put on administrative leave because of the complaint Jackson Police Department was investigating.
After Reyna's resignation, Humphreys said the Jackson Police Department continued its own investigation and sent all information gathered to the Missouri Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission.
The POST Commission entered a decision on Nov. 29, 2017.
SEMO did not learn of the POST Commission's hearing until February 2018.
According to Kathy Harper, director of university communications, SEMO was aware of the nature of the hearing.
The hearing resulted in a one-year suspension of Reyna's license.
As a result, Reyna was removed from duty as a university police officer and transitioned to a non-commissioned civilian position. In this role, he supported building security and transit services where he cleaned transit shuttles, worked dispatch, and unlocked or locked academic and administrative buildings.
Reyna returned as a commissioned police officer when his license suspension ended in February 2019. He held the position until he was terminated Jan. 12. The university then began an internal investigation into Reyna's time at the university -- a standard procedure, according to the university's statement.
SEMO is "greatly troubled by the allegations and charges" brought against Reyna, officials stated in a release.
"Given the confidential nature of personnel records and out of respect for the prosecution in the on-going case against him, the University will continue to cooperate with local and state law enforcement agencies, the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney, and the POST Commission regarding the serious charges against Mr. Reyna," SEMO's statement read.
Reyna is being held in Perry County, Missouri, in lieu of $250,000 bond.
