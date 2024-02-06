Former SEMO DPS officer charged with child molestation

A former Southeast Missouri State University Department of Public Safety officer has been fired after law enforcement arrested him on child molestation charges.

John Reyna

John Reyna, 36, faces two charges of first-degree child molestation and one charge of statutory sodomy for deviate sexual intercourse with a victim who was younger than 12 at the time of the alleged crime.

Reyna's alleged crimes occurred between May 31, 2021 and Aug. 31, 2021, according to a probable cause statement filed for Reyna's arrest.

SEMO hired Reyna in September 2017.

According to a statement from SEMO, the university performed a background investigation on Reyna when he was first hired. The background investigation did not inform the university of an investigation into Reyna underway at the time by the Missouri Department of Public Safety.

In August 2017, the Missouri Department of Public Safety filed a complaint to discipline Reyna for misconduct he committed as an officer of the Jackson Police Department. Reyna worked for the Jackson Police Department from 2011 to 2016.

The investigation found Reyna solicited and engaged in sex with an 18-year-old woman while on active duty. According to court documents, Reyna's offense occurred in public on his police vehicle while Reyna wore his police uniform.

Jackson Chief of Police James Humphreys said Reyna resigned after he was put on administrative leave because of the complaint Jackson Police Department was investigating.