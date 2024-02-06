A former Scott County jailer -- who said she was wrongly accused of smuggling illegal drugs to inmates, strip searched and forced to resign -- has filed a discrimination complaint against Sheriff Wes Drury and his administration.

Sandra "Sandy" Alvarado of Loundes, Missouri, filed a "discrimination charge" Wednesday with the Missouri Commission on Human Rights.

It accuses Drury and his top staff of sexual harassment and gender discrimination. It is the second discrimination case involving Drury and the sheriff's department to have been filed with the state's Human Rights Commission within the past two years. That case led to a pending lawsuit.

Drury did not respond Thursday to emailed requests for comment.

The latest complaint is the first step toward filing a lawsuit, according to Alvarado's attorney, J.P. Clubb, who also is handling the other case.

The 51-year-old Alvarado wrote in her complaint she worked for the sheriff's department for about two years before resigning June 18 after she was first told she was fired.

Starting in March, jail administrator Amy Johnson and assistant security director Misty Slezak "began harassing me and subjecting me to a hostile work environment because of my gender."

According to Alvarado, the two jail officials are lesbians and married to each other.

She wrote Johnson "repeatedly criticized me for behaviors that she deemed unacceptable when I engaged in them, but perfectly acceptable when a male jailer engaged in them," Alvarado wrote.

She added Johnson twice demoted her for conduct for which other employees were not disciplined or demoted.

"In March 2019, the sheriff and the jail were experiencing problems with inmates possessing contraband, including illegal drugs," wrote Alvarado.

"Johnson and Slezak, with the approval of Drury, Capt. Dane Stausing, Det. Andrew Dooley and Capt. Ron Merideth, tried to blame their problems in running the jail on me," Alvarado wrote.

"Eventually, with no evidence whatsoever, they accused me of smuggling in illegal drugs to inmates," she wrote.

She denied the accusations.

"Johnson then proceeded to humiliate me by forcing me to undergo a strip search at her direction and in front of her," according to the written statement.

During the search, Alvarado said she and Johnson were alone.