Former Scott County deputy charged with financial crimes

A former Scott County deputy who once aspired to become sheriff and then ran for the office of coroner has been charged with 50 criminal counts involving forgery, theft and money laundering.
Carl E. Rose of Sikeston was charged with more than 40 felonies, according to online court records. He is accused of making loan applications for businesses that gave him no authority to do so. Thirteen of the counts centered around loan applications for pickup trucks.
The most serious of the charges are Class B felonies of money laundering, in which three confidential people reported that Rose conducted a transaction "with the purpose to conceal and disguise the nature, location, source ownership and control of the proceeds of felony criminal activity, namely stealing," according to the felony complaint issued by Kenneth Ryan Dicus, assistant prosecuting attorney in Scott County.
Other charges allege Rose "appropriated ... property without the consent of Southern Funeral Services with the purpose to deprive Southern Funeral Services." The theft is stated to be valued at more than $750. Rose was accused of similar crimes against 2BF Prop LLC.
Rose is a former Scott County deputy who alleged in 2019 that he was terminated by the sheriff for political reasons after Rose announced he was going to run as a candidate for sheriff. Rose ended up running for coroner instead, winning the Republican primary, but losing to incumbent Scott Amick in the general election.
The Dunklin County Prosecutor's Office has been appointed to prosecute the case.
