Former Scott County deputy charged with financial crimes

A former Scott County deputy who once aspired to become sheriff and then ran for the office of coroner has been charged with 50 criminal counts involving forgery, theft and money laundering.

Carl E. Rose of Sikeston was charged with more than 40 felonies, according to online court records. He is accused of making loan applications for businesses that gave him no authority to do so. Thirteen of the counts centered around loan applications for pickup trucks.

The most serious of the charges are Class B felonies of money laundering, in which three confidential people reported that Rose conducted a transaction "with the purpose to conceal and disguise the nature, location, source ownership and control of the proceeds of felony criminal activity, namely stealing," according to the felony complaint issued by Kenneth Ryan Dicus, assistant prosecuting attorney in Scott County.