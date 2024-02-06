Former Scott City parks director Phyllis Spinks, who took the city and former Mayor Ron Cummins to court over her termination, received a $30,000 settlement in exchange for dropping her lawsuit.

The Southeast Missourian obtained a copy of the six-page agreement from the city after filing a Sunshine Law request.

It is the second settlement the city has entered into with a former city official this spring. Former Scott City administrator Ron Eskew received a $40,000 settlement in exchange for dropping his lawsuit.

Spinks, in a lawsuit filed in Scott County Circuit Court in December 2017, alleged Cummins and the city engaged in gender, age and disability discrimination when she was terminated from her job Nov. 30, 2016.

Cummins had denied the allegations.

Under the agreement, the parties are barred from commenting on the settlement.

Spinks worked for the city for about 25 years, primarily serving as parks director, according to the suit.

Spinks had “an exemplary employment record and received regular raises and positive work evaluations,” her attorneys, John “J.P.” and Laura Clubb, wrote in the suit.

After Cummins was elected mayor in April 2016, he informed the Scott City Park Board members “they needed to fire Ms. Spinks, based on her age and length of service,” the lawsuit states.

Park board members refused to fire Spinks, so Cummins replaced the board members, according to the suit.

Cummins and the city then fired Spinks and hired Skylar Cobb, a man who was younger and “less qualified” to serve as parks director, the suit states.

Spinks planned to retire in 2018 when she turned 65, according to the suit.

“Defendants treated Ms. Spinks differently than other employees based, in part, on her age, gender and perceived disability,” the suit states. The city is accused of failing to stop Cummins’ conduct toward Spinks.

According to the suit, Cummins and the city made repeated derogatory comments about her age, sex/gender and disability or perceived disability, used abusive language toward her and fired her after she complained about the situation.