Former Scott City mayor Ron Cummins has filed a lawsuit against a state lawmaker and two others, accusing them of making defamatory statements.

The suit, filed late last week in Scott County Circuit Court, accuses state Rep. Holly Rehder, former mayor Tim Porch and Scott City resident Cindi Davidson Brashear of publishing "defamatory statements against the plaintiff alleging malfeasance of office, corruption, theft in the form of misuse of public funds and other defamatory statements too numerous to list in this petition."

Cummins seeks punitive damages in the suit.

Rehder, a Scott County Republican, called it a "frivolous lawsuit."

She said the Missouri Attorney General's Office will defend her in this case because it involves her role as a lawmaker.

Holly Rehder

"Taxpayers are now going to pay for my defense," she said.

The lawsuit contends Rehder and Brashear made libelous and slanderous statements about Cummins, and Porch "uttered slanderous statements."

Cummins resigned in August amid a call by Rehder for an investigation into allegations he abused his position as mayor.

Cummins' attorney, Patrick Davis, wrote in the lawsuit "the defamatory communications made by the defendants were each done intentionally and were false."

According to the two-count suit, the allegations of "corruption and misuse of public funds for self gain" were slanderous.

Cindi Davidson Brashear

"The slander and/or libel exposed plaintiff to public ridicule and contempt," the suit stated.

Cummins also said in the suit he and his businesses "have been damaged due to the false, defamatory statements."

The suit charges the defendants' statements were "reckless, willful, wanton and were made with gross indifference to the truth and to the reputation of the plaintiff."

The suit contends "these malicious acts give rise to punitive damages to punish the defendants and each of them for their acts and to deter others from similar behavior."

But Rehder called it "shameful" Cummins' attorney would proceed with the case.