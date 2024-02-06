Former Scott City administrator Ron Eskew, who took the city and former Mayor Ron Cummins to court over his forced resignation, received a $40,000 settlement in exchange for dropping his lawsuit.

The Southeast Missourian obtained a copy of the six-page agreement from the city after filing a Sunshine Law request.

Eskew served as city administrator for 16 years before resigning in March 2017.

In July 2018, Eskew filed a civil suit, alleging he lost his job last year after he sought to prevent city officials from firing the parks director at the time.

He contended the defendants violated the Missouri Human Rights Act. The suit sought damages of more than $25,000 against each defendant.

The case, moved from Scott County to Pemiscot County Circuit Court earlier this year, was dismissed last week as a result of the settlement.

Under the agreement, the parties are barred from commenting on the settlement.

But Cummins said he had not signed the document. He said he first saw the written settlement agreement when it was emailed to him by the Southeast Missourian on Wednesday.

Al Spradling III, a Cape Girardeau attorney who represented the city and Cummins, said Cummins "was informed we settled it."

The city agreed to settle the claim, with the payment coming from the Missouri Public Entity Risk Management Fund, Spradling said. The state-created entity provides insurance coverage for Missouri's local governments.

"Ron Cummins isn't paying anything," Spradling said.

The settlement agreement was drafted by Eskew's attorney, Spradling said.

The document stipulates "all parties agree to refrain from making defamatory, derogatory or disparaging statements" in connection with the case.

It also states the agreement is not evidence of "any liability or unlawful conduct of any kind."