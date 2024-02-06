Mark Bliss, former Southeast Missourian reporter and current Cape Girardeau City Council member, will hold a book signing for his most recent Elmwood Mystery novel, "The Flynn House Murders", from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Bourbon+Bitters, 805 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. The book signing will benefit Old Town Cape.

The location for the event is the former Broadway Theater, which forms the backdrop for much of Bliss’ latest murder mystery, which was released in February.

“Bourbon+Bitters is not only honored, but excited to host and support Mark Bliss and Old Town Cape as they collaborate to further invest in our beautiful and blossoming downtown Cape Girardeau,” Michelle Latham, owner of the establishment, said in a news release.