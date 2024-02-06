Former Red Star Baptist building up for sale

A landmark church in Cape Girardeau is for sale.

The Church of the Rescued and Redeemed, formerly known as Red Star Baptist Church, 1301 N. Main St., can be purchased along with the church’s activity building across the street for the asking price of $650,000.

Located in what is commonly referred to as the Red Star District, parts of the neighborhood have been periodically plagued by Mississippi River floodwaters for the past half-century.

“They (the Red Star Baptist congregation) have needed to move many, many times, but never did,” said Billy Garner, the church’s pastor.

“Right now our church is one of the last big structures in the neighborhood,” he said. “We’re growing, but the neighborhood is dying.”

The former Red Star Baptist Church building, which now houses The Church of the Rescued and Redeemed, is for sale, along with the church's activity building. JAY WOLZ

Garner said the church and activity building have been appraised at $1.1 million. However, he said the church needs several hundred thousand dollars’ worth of upgrades.

But despite the needed repairs to the church’s HVAC system and other necessary upgrades, Garner believes the property has potential. The church and activity building, he said, could be rezoned and although high water from the Mississippi River has come close to both buildings, “floodwaters have never been in either building.” He said water pressure from below, however, has pushed into the church basement from time to time. The activity center does not have a basement.

Once a contract is signed to sell the property, Garner said The Church of the Rescued and Redeemed will proceed with plans to design and build a new church on nine acres it recently purchased along Lexington Avenue just north of Sprigg Street.

“It’s not far from here and technically it’s still on the edge of the Red Star District,” he said. “But everything is contingent on the (church) sale.”