The State of Missouri executed Russell Bucklew on Tuesday, 23 years after violent episodes left a man dead.
Bucklew was declared dead at 6:23 p.m. at Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre, after authorities administered a lethal dose of pentobarbital.
The Associated Press reported no outward signs of distress as he died and said Bucklew’s attorneys, Cheryl Pilate and Jeremy Weis, said Bucklew was remorseful for his crimes.
Former Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney H. Morley Swingle, who tried the case, said Bucklew did not appear in any pain.
“His death was gentle and painless. He just closed his eyes and went to sleep,” he said in a cellphone interview. “That is in stark contrast to the violent, brutal death he inflicted on Michael Sanders.”
In 1996, Bucklew shot and killed Michael Sanders, who at the time was living with Bucklew’s ex-girlfriend, Stephanie Pruitt Ray. He shot Sanders in front of Ray, her two daughters and Sanders’ two sons. Bucklew abducted Pruitt, taking her to a remote area and raping her. He fled to St. Louis, getting into a gunfight with a law enforcement officer. After being taken into custody, he escaped from jail and hid in the home of Ray’s mother, who he beat with a hammer.
Swingle did not mince words when he contrasted Bucklew’s execution with his crimes.
“Michael Sanders was on the ground begging for his life as Bucklew stood over him. You couldn’t have a bigger difference between that and the peaceful death he went through tonight,” he said.
Bucklew had been set for execution before, but because of a rare medical condition, cavernous hemangioma, his case bounced from court to court, ultimately landing in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, which stayed the execution twice before but ruled in April that Bucklew could be put to death. His attorneys had argued execution would be unconstitutional because of the blood-filled tumors in his head, neck and throat.
Swingle dismissed the concerns, saying Bucklew did not die a gruesome death as some had suggested. He added the U.S. Supreme Court acknowledged the Eighth Amendment prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment does not require a painless death.
“But it turned out to not be a painful death,” he said. “As I watched it, I was thinking this was the final chapter in a saga that lasted 23 years.”
Recently, Catholic bishops across the state and the American Civil Liberties Union lobbied on behalf of leniency for Bucklew. Gov. Mike Parson announced Tuesday morning he would not stop the execution.
---
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.