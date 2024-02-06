The State of Missouri executed Russell Bucklew on Tuesday, 23 years after violent episodes left a man dead.

Bucklew was declared dead at 6:23 p.m. at Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre, after authorities administered a lethal dose of pentobarbital.

The Associated Press reported no outward signs of distress as he died and said Bucklew’s attorneys, Cheryl Pilate and Jeremy Weis, said Bucklew was remorseful for his crimes.

Former Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney H. Morley Swingle, who tried the case, said Bucklew did not appear in any pain.

“His death was gentle and painless. He just closed his eyes and went to sleep,” he said in a cellphone interview. “That is in stark contrast to the violent, brutal death he inflicted on Michael Sanders.”

In 1996, Bucklew shot and killed Michael Sanders, who at the time was living with Bucklew’s ex-girlfriend, Stephanie Pruitt Ray. He shot Sanders in front of Ray, her two daughters and Sanders’ two sons. Bucklew abducted Pruitt, taking her to a remote area and raping her. He fled to St. Louis, getting into a gunfight with a law enforcement officer. After being taken into custody, he escaped from jail and hid in the home of Ray’s mother, who he beat with a hammer.

Swingle did not mince words when he contrasted Bucklew’s execution with his crimes.