Both Abbott and Williams were convicted in a federal drug conspiracy case in the mid-1990s, which some law enforcement officers at the time described as the largest methamphetamine bust in the history of the region. That investigation began in October 1994, about four months after Kezer was convicted. Abbott and Williams were the subject of a previous grand jury investigation in 2017 regarding the Lawless murder that did not result in an indictment.

The new investigation has charged Lamb, whose DNA was found under Lawless’ fingernails. Lamb, a black belt who trained in martial arts with Lawless, has stated several times to police that Lawless came to his home the night of the murder, and they had sex before she left for her home. Lamb passed a polygraph in the days following the murder, according to investigative files. Lamb was questioned multiple times in separate investigations over the years. No investigative report has described any officer seeing defensive wounds on Lamb. The sheriff, Bill Ferrell, and lead investigator, Brenda Schiwitz, did not collect clothing from Lamb or require a gunshot residue test the night of the murder.

Diary entries describe Lawless’ relationship with Lamb as a rocky one. The couple had dated for more than two years, but split up the summer before Lawless was murdered. The diary revealed that they had reconnected several times after the breakup. Friends of Lawless and Lamb described Lamb as wanting space and distance from his ex-girlfriend, which is confirmed by diary entries, but Lawless kept hoping he would change his mind. The diary also described some angry outbursts by Lamb, in which he scared her. There were no such entries in the recent days before her murder.

Witnesses saw Lawless interact with Lamb the night of the murder, suggesting what could have been an argument at Lamb’s car. No witness could articulate what the discussion at his car entailed. One witness described Lamb as squealing his tires out of the parking lot when he left. Lawless spent most of the night of the murder cruising with her best friend, Lelicia O’Dell, as well as friends Eric Shanks and Vince Howard in Sikeston. Shanks is currently employed by the sheriff's office.

Lawless was also seeing a man named Lyle Day. Less than a week before the murder, Lawless and Day had a fight, witnessed by others, in which she jumped out of his truck and walked several blocks to the tanning salon where she had parked. Day told police the argument was over a claim by Lawless that she was pregnant by him, and she was upset that he wanted her to get an abortion. An autopsy showed Lawless was not pregnant. Day has said he was at a party and with a friend returning a car to his friend's sister at the time of the murder.

It’s unclear what new evidence has been discovered by investigator David James, a retired detective from Cape Girardeau County. James — who led an investigation that resulted in the high-profile conviction of Clay Waller for the June 2011 murder of his wife, Jacque — was hired by Allen Moss, a special prosecutor appointed by a judge at the request of current Scott County Prosecuting Attorney Don Cobb. James was commissioned by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office during the course of the investigation.

Moss has a long career in the criminal justice space, having served for a short time as an assistant prosecutor under former Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Morley Swingle. Moss was also an assistant attorney general and municipal judge for Scott City for more than 20 years.

Moss and Scott County Prosecuting Attorney Don Cobb are friends and former law partners.

Moss’ website still promotes his criminal defense services, though he is ineligible to serve in that role as long as he is serving as a special prosecutor for the state of Missouri.

As it stands, the case will pit a longtime former prosecutor as a defense attorney against a former longtime defense attorney serving as a prosecutor.

Moss has a small previous connection to the case. He represented the late Bobby Wooten, a former Scott City police officer, during Wooten’s deposition in Kezer’s exoneration hearing. In that hearing, Wooten testified that Abbott had come to him days after the murder to say that he saw a man named Ray Ring — a friend of Lyle Day — in a car at a payphone near the crime scene the night of the murder. The report was not disclosed to the defense, and was one of several pillars that determined that Kezer’s constitutional rights were violated. Months after Abbott identified Ring, a mixed-race man, as the person he saw in the car, he changed course and said it was Kezer in the car. In the exoneration hearing, Moss had his client, Wooten, clarify for the record that Wooten remembered Mark Abbott making the report. Wooten had originally cast doubt on whether the signature on the report was his.

Moss told KFVS12 on Nov. 7, 2023, that “We aren’t part of any faction down in Scott County. I live in Cape County. David worked in Cape County for the sheriff’s office. So we are completely independent.”

Cape Girardeau County was involved in the initial investigation of Kezer. The original jailhouse informants, who gave false testimony, were inmates at the Cape Girardeau County jail and received leniency on their cases that was approved by Swingle. Two of the four informants recanted their statements before the case went to trial. One of the informants eventually testified for the defense that the four of them manufactured the story. Another stuck to his story and accused Kezer’s attorney of threatening him.

No hearings are scheduled for Lamb. It's unclear when he will be moved to a Missouri jail. He is currently being held without bond. Judge Robert Zachary Horack is listed as the assigned judge.