Former 'Prince of the Mafia' to speak at Cape First event Friday

Former New York mafia member Michael Franzese will speak at the Cape First Church Men's Event on Friday.

Franzese, who was a captain or "capo" in the Colombo crime family, decided to leave the mafia and change his life. He currently resides in California, writes and travels the country, telling his story of transformation.

Franzese began his activity in the mafia after his father, underboss Sonny Franzese, was sentenced to 50 years in prison for bank robbery. Franzese was previously enrolled in a pre-med program at Hofstra University in Long Island, because his father did not want him to be involved in the business.

"When my dad was arrested and indicted on a major case, he was accused of masterminding a nationwide string of bank robberies, which is a federal case and he went to trial, and he got convicted," Franzese said. "I made the decision to try and help my father get out of jail, and the way we were going to do that, at least my father's preference, was for me to become part of his life. He proposed me for membership in the life and after the recruit period, I became a member on Halloween night of 1975, I took the oath and became a member of the Colombo family. That was my life for the next 20 years."

Franzese began as a soldier in the family. Over time, he was promoted to caporegime or "capo." Throughout his criminal career Franzese was indicted seven times and had two federal racketeering cases against him, one brought on by Rudy Guliani.

Turning around

In 1984, Franzese met his wife, Camille, and she helped him come to the decision he needed to get out of the mafia.

"And then at some point, I met a young woman, who is now my wife of 37 years and as a result of that, I decided to try to walk away from that life and preserve our relationship together, and I've been able to do that successfully, but it was really hard," Franzese said.