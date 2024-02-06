Former POW to be honored at Stars and Stripes Museum

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. — Retired U.S. Air Force Col. John Clark, a six-year prisoner of war in North Vietnam who lives in Columbia, Missouri, will be recognized during a reception in his honor at 4 p.m. Friday at the Stars and Stripes Museum in Bloomfield.

"The Museum urges all citizens of Sikeston to try to attend this reception to thank Col. Clark for his great service and sacrifice for our nation," said Blair Moran, a Sikeston, Missouri, veteran who is also a life member of Sikeston American Legion Post 114.

April marks the beginning of the 50th year since the last of the American prisoners of war returned home following the North Vietnamese release.