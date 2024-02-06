Former Perry County coroner Herbert Miller will serve prison time after a judge Friday revoked his probation.

Circuit Judge Benjamin Lewis ordered Miller taken into custody to begin serving two concurrent seven-year prison sentences.

In 2015, Miller was convicted of felony financial exploitation of the elderly and theft of $25,000 or more. The crimes occurred while Miller was coroner.

Lewis sentenced Miller in December 2015 to the two prison terms but suspended the sentence and placed him on five years probation. The judge also ordered Miller to make restitution of $80,600.

Missouri assistant attorney general Gregory Goodwin, who prosecuted the 2015 case, filed a misdemeanor charge April 28 against Miller, accusing him of stealing by deceit.

Miller’s attorney, Jason Tilley, in Perry County Circuit Court on Friday urged Lewis not to sentence his client to prison. He said his client was continuing to make restitution to the victim in the 2015 case.

Tilley suggested the court consider a lesser punishment such as “shock jail time.”

But Lewis said in putting Miller on probation two years ago, “it was not my intention” Miller resort to stealing to pay restitution.

Lewis said he spoke to the jurors after the jury trial. They wanted Miller to serve time in prison, he said.

“The jury would not have done what I did,” he said.

Miller showed little reaction to the judge revoking his probation.

During the court appearance, Miller suggested there was other litigation, once concluded, that would allow him to make full restitution. But he said he couldn’t discuss that case because of a “gag order.”

The Attorney General’s Office later said it was not aware of any such lawsuit and expressed doubt such a case existed.

Missouri Attorney General consumer protection division investigator Quinton Dalton said earlier this year at least 40 complaints have been received about “deceptive business practices” involving Miller.