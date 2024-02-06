All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsSeptember 27, 2024
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
Former Perry County Commissioner James "Jim" Sutterer, who served from 2009-2021, passed away on Sept. 25. Known for his expertise and dedication, Sutterer leaves behind a legacy of service and friendship.
Daniel Winningham avatar
Daniel Winningham
James "Jim" Sutterer
James "Jim" SuttererCourtesy Facebook

A longtime elected official in Perry County died Sept. 25.

Former Perry County Commissioner James “Jim” Sutterer, 75, passed away earlier this week. Sutterer served three consecutive four-year terms as a commissioner in Perry County, from 2009-2021.

“Jim’s knowledge of heavy equipment and his experience working at the local quarry was a big, big asset to Perry County,” Perry County District 1 commissioner Jay Wengert said.

Wengert, asked what he’ll miss about Sutterer, responded that it is “his smile and twinkle in his eye".

For many years, Sutterer was employed by Perry County Stone, a quarry on Highway 51, north of Perryville.

“He was very proud veteran,” Wengert said. “I’m gonna miss my friend.”

“When he retired, I ran for his spot,” Perry County District 2 commissioner Keith Hoehn said Thursday afternoon.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Hoehn recalled a conservation with Sutterer at an event at the Perryville Square in June a few years before running for office. Sutterer let Hoehn know he was thinking of retiring as commissioner and was looking for others.

“He had a lot of influence on me,” Hoehn said. “He was a heck of a guy, and he’ll be terribly missed.”

Perry County Presiding Commissioner Mike Sauer knew Sutterer prior to them both serving time together as commissioners.

“I got to know him pretty good during my time as commissioner. He was very knowledgeable, not afraid to speak his mind,” Sauer said. “He is going to be missed by many in this community.”

Sutterer was first elected in November 2008. He collected 1,340 votes in an August primary that year, defeating incumbent Edwin W. Stueve, Jr. in August primary and later was unopposed in the November general election.

In November 2012, Sutterer was unopposed and in 2016 he won a three-way Republican primary with more than 66% of the vote before earning another term as he was unopposed in the November 2016 election.

“Our hearts are heavy with the passing of former District 2 Associate Commissioner Jim Sutterer,” according to a Facebook post Sept. 26 on the Perry County Government page. “A veteran who served the folks of Perry County from 2009 to 2020 with an unmatched grit and determination. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Velma, his children, grandchildren and the rest of his family who cherished him. Jim was a friend to many, and a light to us all and we will remember our professional and personal times shared with him with fondness.”

Story Tags
newsletter
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
newsletterSep. 27
Rescue missions after Helene's flooding include dozens stran...
NewsSep. 27
BREAKING NEWS: City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for all...
newsletterSep. 27
Helene makes landfall in northwestern Florida as a Category ...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy