Former PB funeral home owner, wife arrested on theft charges

A former Poplar Bluff, Missouri, funeral home operator and his wife are facing Class C felony charges of receiving stolen property after a lengthy investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Missouri Attorney General's Office into alleged thefts from the business.

Amanda Moore, 39, and Andrew Moore, 41, of Poplar Bluff turned themselves into the Butler County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday evening and Thursday, respectively. Both posted a $10,000 cash bond.

The pair were among a group of investors known as MVP Investment Group, which was the owner of the former Moore Funeral Home in Poplar Bluff.

"The investors of the business believed they found many discrepancies with the business practices of Andrew Moore, which led to the company parting ways with Andrew Moore and Amanda Moore in March of 2019," a probable cause statement from Missouri State Highway Patrol investigator Brenda Cone said.

"On Wednesday, April 24, 2019, the Poplar Bluff Police Department requested that the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E criminal investigative unit investigate possible stealing from Moore Funeral Home or MVP Investment Group," Cone said in her statement.

Amanda Moore

The investors of the business, Cone said, "believe another investor, Andrew Moore, had stolen a large sum of money from the business."

At the time the investigation began, Andrew Moore was Butler County coroner and Amanda Moore worked for the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

During a meeting of investors, Cone said, "it was agreed a forensic financial audit would be conducted before proceeding with the investigation."

That audit was conducted by Anders CPAs and Advisers, which specializes in funeral home audits.

"During the audit, auditors discovered there was fraudulent use of Moore Funeral Home funds on several occasions," the probable cause statement said.

Multiple interviews were conducted by investigators, where they learned "both Andrew and Amanda Moore disposed of MVP Investment Group funds by making unauthorized purchases," Cone's statement said.