All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 3, 2023

Former nurse sentenced for stealing leftover fentanyl from Cape Girardeau hospital

A former Cape Girardeau nurse was sentenced Tuesday, Aug. 1, for stealing leftover fentanyl from Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. Lindsey Francis, 35, was ordered by U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. to serve three years of probation, provide 200 hours of public service work and to pay a $5,000 fine. She was also ordered to undergo drug treatment and will be subjected to random drug screenings...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
story image illustation

A former Cape Girardeau nurse was sentenced Tuesday, Aug. 1, for stealing leftover fentanyl from Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

Lindsey Francis, 35, was ordered by U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. to serve three years of probation, provide 200 hours of public service work and to pay a $5,000 fine. She was also ordered to undergo drug treatment and will be subjected to random drug screenings.

On Jan. 15, 2022, a colleague at Saint Francis discovered a used syringe in an emergency department locker room at the hospital. After an investigation, a vial of fentanyl was confirmed to have been tampered with.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Francis, when questioned by hospital staff, said she had been injecting leftover fentanyl because of work and personal stress since mid-2021.

In total, the amount of fentanyl she had taken amounted to less than 4 grams.

Francis pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in May to a single count of unlawfully acquiring a controlled substance.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possessi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy