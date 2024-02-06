A former Cape Girardeau nurse was sentenced Tuesday, Aug. 1, for stealing leftover fentanyl from Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

Lindsey Francis, 35, was ordered by U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. to serve three years of probation, provide 200 hours of public service work and to pay a $5,000 fine. She was also ordered to undergo drug treatment and will be subjected to random drug screenings.

On Jan. 15, 2022, a colleague at Saint Francis discovered a used syringe in an emergency department locker room at the hospital. After an investigation, a vial of fentanyl was confirmed to have been tampered with.