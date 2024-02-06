Former Notre Dame student creates online performance

Former Notre Dame Regional High School student, Kate Zibluk, is co-curating and co-creating a performance based project called "Out of Caution: The Next Generation," to be streamed online in conjunction with The Brick Theater in New York City.

A press release states the project is "an avant-garde microfestival of innovative works and conversations" that is "an inclusive and non-hierarchical platform within which students and learners can exist, express, and create. Pieces premiered here exhibit a new generation of creators and thinkers."

According to Zibluk, each episode aims to feature pieces from students of all levels and ages with various performance art pieces, such as theater snippets, music, improvisation, cultural dialogue and more. Since the pieces are showcased virtually, it opens up the show to all learners to be showcased, no matter their location.

Harriet Veltkamp and Zibluk are the co-curators and hosts of the show, which Zibluk said derived from a previous streaming show at The Brick Theater with a similar name that also showcased performance art. Although, their show focuses on "the next generation," which Zibluk said aims to be an inclusive show of current students and "learners", the upcoming generation of performers no matter their age or skill level.

The project will be streamed for free in episodes, the first beginning on Sunday, April 18 at 8 p.m. EST on the Out of Caution's Twitch channel. New live episodes will continue on the second Sunday of each month for the foreseeable future, all according to the release.