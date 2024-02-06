Fifty years ago this Saturday, man landed on the moon, and the country is celebrating the milestone. Former NASA astronaut Linda Godwin of Jackson said she still sees the mission as "quite an accomplishment."
People understood the physics to travel to the moon, she said by phone Tuesday, but scientists had to rely solely on human calculation and primitive computing to make it happen.
"It took a huge budget commitment from the country that I don't think NASA will ever get again," Godwin said.
Godwin, now retired, spends her time within the department of physics and astronomy at the University of Missouri. But she vividly remembers watching the takeoff of Apollo 11 on July 16, 1969.
"I had just turned 17 earlier in July," she said. "I definitely was watching that at home with my family, in our home between Jackson and Oak Ridge, on a hot July day. I definitely remember it."
She viewed the Apollo 11 launch with her sister, mother, father "and Walter Cronkite, of course."
"I was really excited to watch it," Godwin said. "I followed all of the early space programs."
Back then, Godwin said, all the astronauts were famous because there weren't that many.
Godwin said she is pleased to know people are honoring the event's memory, "while we do still have some of the Apollo astronauts." She said it "brings it back fresher" for those who don't remember the launch.
Godwin joined NASA in 1980, first working within the Payload Operations Division, Mission Operations Directorate. She joined the directorate that had everything to do with operating missions, she said, including planning, training flight controllers and crew.
Payload operations dealt with all the things that changed every mission, she said, including satellites to be deployed, observatories to operate in orbit and science experiments within the shuttle.
Godwin completed four missions from 1991 to 2001: STS-37, STS-59, STS-76 and STS-108.
NASA tried to match the astronauts' bodily rhythm here on the ground, she said, however a "day in space" for an astronaut had a very different feel circling Earth.
"But we did have roughly a 24-hour day," Godwin said.
Godwin said the clock used was "mission elapsed time," which began at liftoff. The time didn't match conventional clocks, she said. "It wasn't as easy to feel where you were in a day," she said. "And also because you're going around the world in about 90-minute orbits. You would be on the side of the Earth that was sunlit for a while, then you would be on the backside."
While in orbit, Godwin said the sun would rise and set 18 times in a day, "so all the queues were gone; the timing was different."
Godwin became interested in the Space Program while in graduate school, Godwin said. "I thought maybe I'd work for NASA. They didn't have any women astronauts."
In 1978, NASA was near launching the first astronaut after an extended hiatus of the program, but this one would be the first that would encourage women to apply, she said.
Godwin applied, but didn't hear anything back except a postcard. But in 1980, she applied during her last year of graduate school, and got an interview.
"For an astronaut class, they bring in 100 to 120 people," Godwin said. "Groups of 20 at a time will spend a week down at the Space Center touring things, getting some information, going through a big interview with the selection board, medical screenings for a week."
They didn't initially hire her as an astronaut, but she was offered a job with NASA in Houston. She later applied to become an astronaut, and was accepted.
Godwin graduated from Jackson High School in 1970. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics and physics from Southeast Missouri State in 1974 and a Master of Science degree and a doctorate in physics from the University of Missouri in 1976 and 1980.
The first woman in space was Soviet cosmonaut Valentina Tershkova in 1963. Sally Ride was the first U.S. woman in space in 1983.
Get your weekend plans delivered to your inbox. Sign up for the Expedition Weekend email newsletter. Go to semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.