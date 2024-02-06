Fifty years ago this Saturday, man landed on the moon, and the country is celebrating the milestone. Former NASA astronaut Linda Godwin of Jackson said she still sees the mission as "quite an accomplishment."

People understood the physics to travel to the moon, she said by phone Tuesday, but scientists had to rely solely on human calculation and primitive computing to make it happen.

"It took a huge budget commitment from the country that I don't think NASA will ever get again," Godwin said.

Godwin, now retired, spends her time within the department of physics and astronomy at the University of Missouri. But she vividly remembers watching the takeoff of Apollo 11 on July 16, 1969.

"I had just turned 17 earlier in July," she said. "I definitely was watching that at home with my family, in our home between Jackson and Oak Ridge, on a hot July day. I definitely remember it."

Astronaut Linda M. Godwin on Sept. 17, 2001. NASA

She viewed the Apollo 11 launch with her sister, mother, father "and Walter Cronkite, of course."

"I was really excited to watch it," Godwin said. "I followed all of the early space programs."

Back then, Godwin said, all the astronauts were famous because there weren't that many.

Godwin said she is pleased to know people are honoring the event's memory, "while we do still have some of the Apollo astronauts." She said it "brings it back fresher" for those who don't remember the launch.

Godwin's accomplishments

Godwin joined NASA in 1980, first working within the Payload Operations Division, Mission Operations Directorate. She joined the directorate that had everything to do with operating missions, she said, including planning, training flight controllers and crew.

Payload operations dealt with all the things that changed every mission, she said, including satellites to be deployed, observatories to operate in orbit and science experiments within the shuttle.

Godwin completed four missions from 1991 to 2001: STS-37, STS-59, STS-76 and STS-108.