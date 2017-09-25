Four-time World Series champion Darryl Strawberry delivered sermons at three services over the weekend at La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau.

The eight-time Major League Baseball All-Star and ordained Christian minister came to La Croix with a message he hoped would "bring hope -- of who Christ is and what he will do in one's life when we will surrender ourselves to him," Strawberry said.

Many know Strawberry from his 17-year career as a power-hitting outfielder in the majors. He won World Series championships, one with the New York Mets and three with the New York Yankees.

His batting numbers in the majors were strong statistically during several seasons, but his notoriety with drugs led Strawberry to suspensions and ultimately prison.

He now only wants to be remembered for one thing -- his faith in God.

Former major-league baseball star Darryl Strawberry closes his sermon with a prayer Sunday morning at La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

"People ask me about baseball, but it's funny, I don't even like baseball now," Strawberry said. "God has changed me so much, I don't even watch it."

Focusing on themes of redemption and healing, Strawberry used his life as an example of God's healing power.

He recounted personal struggles predating his athletic career. Strawberry refused to forgive his father for abusing him as a child and abandoning the family, only to return once Strawberry found fame.

While sports provided a distraction from the pain, Strawberry never felt healed.

"I was already wounded before I put a uniform on. Everybody just saw me put the uniform on and saw me hit home runs and excel," Strawberry said. "But I had nothing; I was empty inside. I used to run around the bases, and they would cheer for me, and I just remember thinking, 'They don't really know me.'"