Former Missourian reporter Mark Bliss publishes mystery novel

"I could not have written this book if I had not previously been a newspaper reporter," Bliss said. "Because a lot of the observations about flooding, as a result of having witnessed floods, and written about them and interviewed people who are in the middle of a flood fight.

"In general, I think any writer of fiction takes what that person knows in describing a town, or describing the landscape or whatever. I think they take what they've seen and experienced and turn that into a community. Even though it's fictitious, there has to be some reality to it."

Bliss began writing the book in January 2020 and finished in February of the same year.

"I spent the next several months revising the manuscript," Bliss said. "With the pandemic, the process slowed down. But I ramped up revisions to the novel last fall as I looked at best way to get my book into print."

Bliss self-published the book with the help of a friend who lives in Springfield, Missouri. He hopes to turn his novel into a series revolving around Tate and Short, and has already begun planning the next book.

