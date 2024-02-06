With her time as an elected official at its end, former Missouri senator Holly Thompson Rehder was recently named president of the Missouri government affairs division of AxAdvocacy, a companion firm of Kansas City-based Republican consulting firm Axiom Strategies.
Thompson Rehder said she received a call from Axiom founder Jeff Roe, who she said she has been friends with for decades, inquiring about her interest in the position. She said Axiom had helped with all of her legislative campaigns.
"I've always been a big fan of his," Thompson Rehder said of Roe. "His company, Axiom Strategies, handled all of my campaigns. Jeff gave me a call a few weeks ago and said, ‘Hey, I've got opportunity I'd like to talk to you about doing work in Missouri and D.C. It's a very exciting opportunity.’"
Per the company's LinkedIn profile, AxAdvocacy is a "leading public affairs and government relations firm dedicated to navigating the complex landscape of public policy and advocacy." In addition to the organization's office in Washington, D.C., AxAdvocacy has offices in Missouri, California, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas and Washington.
Thompson Rehder's duties include government affairs and public relations for various corporate clients. Her main priority in the new role is to help grow AxAdvocacy's list of clients within the state.
"They've already got a great list of Missouri clients, but I would like to see that list grow substantially," Thompson Rehder said.
Before becoming an elected official, Thompson Rehder worked in government affairs for Galaxy Cablevision Inc. and the Missouri Cable Association. That experience, along with her legislative tenure and work with former Missouri Congresswoman Jo Ann Emerson, gives Thompson Rehder the experience needed to take on the job.
"That prepared me for working on issues that are affecting companies, working with the legislative process and legislators in general," she said. "I definitely had many years of experience before I ever ran for office, and that's really the bedrock of what I'll be doing."
While she enjoyed her time as a state legislator and took pride in serving her constituents, Thompson Rehder said she is "super excited to get back into corporate life."
"I enjoyed that work, so I'm really pumped about getting back to it," she said.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.