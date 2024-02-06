With her time as an elected official at its end, former Missouri senator Holly Thompson Rehder was recently named president of the Missouri government affairs division of AxAdvocacy, a companion firm of Kansas City-based Republican consulting firm Axiom Strategies.

Thompson Rehder said she received a call from Axiom founder Jeff Roe, who she said she has been friends with for decades, inquiring about her interest in the position. She said Axiom had helped with all of her legislative campaigns.

"I've always been a big fan of his," Thompson Rehder said of Roe. "His company, Axiom Strategies, handled all of my campaigns. Jeff gave me a call a few weeks ago and said, ‘Hey, I've got opportunity I'd like to talk to you about doing work in Missouri and D.C. It's a very exciting opportunity.’"

Per the company's LinkedIn profile, AxAdvocacy is a "leading public affairs and government relations firm dedicated to navigating the complex landscape of public policy and advocacy." In addition to the organization's office in Washington, D.C., AxAdvocacy has offices in Missouri, California, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas and Washington.

Thompson Rehder's duties include government affairs and public relations for various corporate clients. Her main priority in the new role is to help grow AxAdvocacy's list of clients within the state.