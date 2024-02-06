Former Missouri Senate leader James Mathewson dies

SEDALIA, Mo. — Former State Sen. James "Jim" Mathewson, who was the longest-serving president pro tem in the Missouri Senate, died Monday at his home in Sedalia. His family said he died of cancer at the age of 83.

Mathewson, a Democrat, was first elected to the Missouri House in 1974 and was reelected twice to that chamber. He was elected to the Missouri Senate in 1980 and served there until 2005, when he retired because of term limits.