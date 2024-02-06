All sections
April 18, 2017

Former Missouri governor details time in office in 90-page booklet

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Former Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon has released a nearly 90-page booklet detailing his time in office in his official last act as leader of the state. The News Tribune reported Missouri law requires the governor to give the Legislature a report at the end of each session and at the close of his term of office...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Former Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon has released a nearly 90-page booklet detailing his time in office in his official last act as leader of the state.

The News Tribune reported Missouri law requires the governor to give the Legislature a report at the end of each session and at the close of his term of office.

The booklet issued by Nixon last week states his eight years in office focused on "Building a Stronger Missouri."

He said his administration helped the state recover from the recession and aided communities after natural disasters. He said the state also made investments to strengthen public schools, stabilize college tuition, improve state parks and provide services for residents with mental illness and developmental disabilities.

The report states the administration worked with lawmakers and other officials "in a bipartisan way."

State News
