Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and wife to get divorced

ST. LOUIS -- Former Gov. Eric Greitens and his wife, Sheena Greitens, are divorcing, the couple announced on social media Saturday, nearly two years after Greitens resigned amid accusations he took a compromising photo of a woman without her consent during a 2015 extramarital affair.

"After much reflection, counsel, and prayer, we've made an amicable decision to end our marriage, and move forward as co-parents who love our children," the couple announced on her Twitter account and his Facebook page. They asked for privacy and said they wouldn't comment further.

Greitens was a rising Republican star after his 2016 election -- a charismatic former Navy SEAL officer and Rhodes Scholar with presidential ambitions.

But in February 2018, only a few months into his term, Greitens was indicted on an invasion-of-privacy charge in St. Louis for allegedly taking the compromising photo of the woman he was having an affair with.