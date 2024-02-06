A former Missouri Democratic Party secretary and Southeast Missouri State University professor was arrested on charges of endangering the welfare of a child, unlawful use of weapon and third-degree domestic assault Monday, March 17.

Jonathan Kessler, 38, of Jackson was arrested after a Cape Girardeau police officer responded to a report of assault Sunday, March 16. According to a probable-cause statement, a woman who was in a relationship with Kessler told police she was allegedly assaulted multiple times by him.

The probable cause states after arriving back at the residence and allegedly drinking five beers at a bowling alley, Kessler became upset with the woman because of her not wanting to speak with his friend over a Discord app. The woman told police Kessler allegedly grabbed her by the front collar of her clothing into the computer room. After the first incident, the woman exited the residence with a juvenile.

The document states the woman came back to the residence to retrieve her belongings, and the woman told police Kessler came to the car, forced her window open and allegedly dragged her out of the car two separate times. The woman went to a friend's house after the incident and came back to the residence with her friend.