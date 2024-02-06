All sections
NewsMarch 18, 2025

Former Missouri Democrat Party secretary arrested for domestic assault, endangering welfare of child

Jonathan Kessler, former Missouri Democratic Party secretary and Southeast Missouri State University professor, was arrested for domestic assault, child endangerment and unlawful weapon use.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Jonathan Kessler
Jonathan Kessler

A former Missouri Democratic Party secretary and Southeast Missouri State University professor was arrested on charges of endangering the welfare of a child, unlawful use of weapon and third-degree domestic assault Monday, March 17.

Jonathan Kessler, 38, of Jackson was arrested after a Cape Girardeau police officer responded to a report of assault Sunday, March 16. According to a probable-cause statement, a woman who was in a relationship with Kessler told police she was allegedly assaulted multiple times by him.

The probable cause states after arriving back at the residence and allegedly drinking five beers at a bowling alley, Kessler became upset with the woman because of her not wanting to speak with his friend over a Discord app. The woman told police Kessler allegedly grabbed her by the front collar of her clothing into the computer room. After the first incident, the woman exited the residence with a juvenile.

The document states the woman came back to the residence to retrieve her belongings, and the woman told police Kessler came to the car, forced her window open and allegedly dragged her out of the car two separate times. The woman went to a friend's house after the incident and came back to the residence with her friend.

The woman told the police Kessler allegedly attempted to choke the friend when they arrived, and the friend responded by putting Kessler in a headlock causing him to pass out. According to the document, when Kessler woke up, he allegedly punched the friend and grabbed a shotgun pointing it at the vehicle the woman, her friend and the juvenile were in.

The woman and the friend both told the police Kessler did not fire the shotgun. According to Ballotpedia, Kessler was the Secretary of the Missouri Democrat Party as of April 2024, but is not currently on staff, per the party's website.

Kessler, at the time of his arrest, was an associate professor of chemistry and physics at Southeast Missouri State University. Kessler's bio was not accessible on the website as of Tuesday, March 18, but he is still listed as faculty and staff on SEMO's website.

Kessler was being held in Cape Girardeau County jail in lieu of a $30,000 bond, but posted the full bond amount Tuesday and was released.

