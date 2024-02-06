All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsSeptember 24, 2017

Former Missouri college wrestler sentenced for HIV exposure

ST. CHARLES, Mo. -- A former suburban St. Louis college wrestler has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for infecting another man with HIV and endangering four other sexual partners. Michael Johnson, 25, was sentenced Thursday after reaching a plea deal, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported...

Associated Press

ST. CHARLES, Mo. -- A former suburban St. Louis college wrestler has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for infecting another man with HIV and endangering four other sexual partners.

Michael Johnson, 25, was sentenced Thursday after reaching a plea deal, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

He initially was ordered to serve 30 years after a 2015 conviction, but an appeals court tossed the guilty verdict, finding a trial court erred in admitting jail recordings that weren't disclosed to Johnson's attorneys in advance. The tapes were used to cast doubt on Johnson's claim he disclosed he was HIV-positive to his sex partners.

Johnson was a student-athlete at Lindenwood University in St. Charles until his 2013 arrest. The case drew the attention of legal-reform groups and gay-rights activists who argued HIV criminalization is outdated, in part because of advances in treatment for the disease. The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri said the fact Johnson is black and gay were factors in his conviction.

St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar denied the prosecution of the case was motivated by Johnson's race or sexual orientation, arguing Johnson denied the victims the right to make an informed decision about engaging in sexual activity with someone who could expose them to HIV.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Through the Alford plea Johnson submitted, he acknowledged the state has enough evidence to convict him. The concurrent 10-year sentence was the mandatory minimum for the two most serious charges -- recklessly infecting and recklessly exposing a sexual partner to HIV.

"I think that the fact that the minimum was 10 years, that that's the best we can do, shows how severe these charges are," said Johnson's attorney, Eric Selig. "There is no other disease that, if you infect someone else with, you're charged with a crime."

Lohmar described the sentence as "appropriate" but added the state laws criminalizing the failure to disclose HIV were passed in the 1980s and may be outdated.

"I think we had a lot more limited understanding about HIV and long-term consequences, so I think opponents of the law make a fair point," Lohmar said. "But that's something that would need to be handled by the Legislature."

Johnson, who was expelled from Lindenwood, is originally from Indiana, where he was a state wrestling champion.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 29
Early voting hours extended for Cape Girardeau, Jackson
NewsOct. 29
Road work: SB I-57 in Scott County reduced for signage maint...
NewsOct. 28
Cape voters' choice: Stick with aging water system or pay mo...
NewsOct. 28
Cape County sheriff to present at local political meeting

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: Jason Morgan’s journey from small-town officer to SEMO DPS leadership
NewsOct. 28
First Responders Month: Jason Morgan’s journey from small-town officer to SEMO DPS leadership
Emergency management department's batteries, budget approved by Cape County Commission
NewsOct. 28
Emergency management department's batteries, budget approved by Cape County Commission
Voss, Davis, Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147 state representative race
NewsOct. 27
Voss, Davis, Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147 state representative race
Uncover eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted spots
NewsOct. 27
Uncover eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted spots
Missouri sports betting ballot measure highlights national debate about tax rates
NewsOct. 27
Missouri sports betting ballot measure highlights national debate about tax rates
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for community and family shines through his work at Central Academy
NewsOct. 27
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for community and family shines through his work at Central Academy
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching for cars
NewsOct. 26
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching for cars
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
NewsOct. 26
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy