Former Missouri college wrestler sentenced for HIV exposure

ST. CHARLES, Mo. -- A former suburban St. Louis college wrestler has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for infecting another man with HIV and endangering four other sexual partners.

Michael Johnson, 25, was sentenced Thursday after reaching a plea deal, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

He initially was ordered to serve 30 years after a 2015 conviction, but an appeals court tossed the guilty verdict, finding a trial court erred in admitting jail recordings that weren't disclosed to Johnson's attorneys in advance. The tapes were used to cast doubt on Johnson's claim he disclosed he was HIV-positive to his sex partners.

Johnson was a student-athlete at Lindenwood University in St. Charles until his 2013 arrest. The case drew the attention of legal-reform groups and gay-rights activists who argued HIV criminalization is outdated, in part because of advances in treatment for the disease. The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri said the fact Johnson is black and gay were factors in his conviction.

St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar denied the prosecution of the case was motivated by Johnson's race or sexual orientation, arguing Johnson denied the victims the right to make an informed decision about engaging in sexual activity with someone who could expose them to HIV.