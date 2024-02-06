Former Missouri coach manages Alzheimer's with wife's help

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The wife of a former University of Missouri football coach is helping her husband remember the details of his seven seasons with the team after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

Warren Powers, 77, learned of his diagnosis five years ago, the Columbia Missourian reported. Warren Powers still remembers the 93 games and five bowl appearances as the Tigers' head coach, earning a spot in MU history and the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.

"We had a great time and great fun," said Linda Powers of her husband's coaching from 1978 to 1984.

Powers began noticing a change in 2009, but it wasn't until about four years later her husband was diagnosed.

She has adapted alongside her husband as the disease has worsened. Issues that were once easily solvable, such as getting lost while driving, have progressed.

"In the beginning, I could always get him home," she said. "But then, we got to a point where it wasn't so easy anymore."

Linda Powers started leaving Post-it notes around the house for him. She said she's lucky because he can do most things for himself "with guidance."