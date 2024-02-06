Former Marble Hill police chief sentenced on civil rights charge

A former Southeast Missouri police chief was sentenced to nine months behind bars for using excessive force while detaining a woman during a custody dispute.

Marc F. Tragesser, 55, former Marble Hill police chief, was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark in St. Louis.

On Nov. 25, 2018, Tragesser went to the Marble Hill home where a woman was staying, according to a news release from Robert Patrick, public affairs officer with U.S. Attorney's Office Eastern District of Missouri-St. Louis.

Tragesser was accompanied by the paternal grandmother of the woman's children, and falsely claimed he had a court order allowing the grandmother to take the children.