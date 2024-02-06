Former Marble Hill police chief faces federal indictment

Tragesser, who was police chief from Jan. 1, 2017, to Nov. 29, 2019, is accused of depriving a woman of the right to be free from unreasonable seizure, use of unreasonable force and unlawful detention.

On Nov. 25, 2018, Tragesser allegedly slammed the victim against a wall causing her glasses to fall off before handcuffing her and detaining her in his patrol vehicle. He then demanded the victim relinquish custody of her children to a third party who had no legal right to custody. The offense reportedly resulted in an unspecified bodily injury to the victim.