NewsFebruary 16, 2021

Former Marble Hill police chief faces federal indictment

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves

Former Marble Hill, Missouri, police chief Marc Tragesser faces a federal indictment for a civil rights violation that occurred during his tenure with the police department.

According to court documents filed Wednesday, Tragesser is charged with depravation of rights under the color of law.

Tragesser, who was police chief from Jan. 1, 2017, to Nov. 29, 2019, is accused of depriving a woman of the right to be free from unreasonable seizure, use of unreasonable force and unlawful detention.

On Nov. 25, 2018, Tragesser allegedly slammed the victim against a wall causing her glasses to fall off before handcuffing her and detaining her in his patrol vehicle. He then demanded the victim relinquish custody of her children to a third party who had no legal right to custody. The offense reportedly resulted in an unspecified bodily injury to the victim.

