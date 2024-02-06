A 1993 graduate of Jackson High School has returned to serve as an associate superintendent in the Jackson R-2 School District, and one of his first jobs will be to distribute hundreds of iPads and laptop computers to some of the district's youngest students.

Dr. Keenan Kinder, who most recently served as superintendent of the Leopold School District, joined the Jackson district earlier this summer as associate superintendent of safety and operations.

"I'm really excited for the opportunity to work for this district," he said. "The departments I'm overseeing have a lot of great directors and employees, all focused on doing right by the kids."

In his new position, Kinder will be responsible for the district's safety policies and procedures, crisis training and interactions with school resource officers as well as district operations which includes maintenance, grounds, the custodial program, food service and student transportation services for the 280-square mile district.

"I'll also be involved in the district's technology program, and this year we'll be rolling out the next phase of our 'one-to-one' program, providing iPads to all of our students in kindergarten and first grade as well as Chromebook laptop computers to our second and third graders," Kinder said.

The district is acquiring approximately 840 iPads this summer on a lease/purchase plan. Chromebook computers for the third and fourth graders will be "refurbished" units that were previously used by high school students as part of the "one-to-one" program.