A 1993 graduate of Jackson High School has returned to serve as an associate superintendent in the Jackson R-2 School District, and one of his first jobs will be to distribute hundreds of iPads and laptop computers to some of the district's youngest students.
Dr. Keenan Kinder, who most recently served as superintendent of the Leopold School District, joined the Jackson district earlier this summer as associate superintendent of safety and operations.
"I'm really excited for the opportunity to work for this district," he said. "The departments I'm overseeing have a lot of great directors and employees, all focused on doing right by the kids."
In his new position, Kinder will be responsible for the district's safety policies and procedures, crisis training and interactions with school resource officers as well as district operations which includes maintenance, grounds, the custodial program, food service and student transportation services for the 280-square mile district.
"I'll also be involved in the district's technology program, and this year we'll be rolling out the next phase of our 'one-to-one' program, providing iPads to all of our students in kindergarten and first grade as well as Chromebook laptop computers to our second and third graders," Kinder said.
The district is acquiring approximately 840 iPads this summer on a lease/purchase plan. Chromebook computers for the third and fourth graders will be "refurbished" units that were previously used by high school students as part of the "one-to-one" program.
Distribution of iPads and laptop units to students in kindergarten, first, second and third grades now gives all students in the district access to "personal computing" to augment their educational experience.
Kinder said the district's technology and maintenance staffs have been working throughout the summer to add additional power outlets and charging stations to classrooms in the district's elementary schools. The new iPads will be loaded with learning applications, which Kinder said are designed to "enhance and improve the instruction process."
Kinder spent eight years as a social studies teacher and seven years as a school principal before serving as superintendent of the Leopold district for seven years.
"I'm a Jackson graduate and this was an opportunity to come home," Kinder said. "My parents, my siblings and my friends all graduated from Jackson and my kids are going to go here as well. That makes it pretty exciting for me."
Kinder graduated form Southeast Missouri State University in 1997 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in secondary education with an emphasis in social studies. He also earned a Master of Science Degree in instructional technology from the University of Southern Mississippi in 2000, a Specialist in Education Administration certification from Southeast Missouri State in 2010, and a Doctorate in Education Administration from Lindenwood University in 2018.
Kinder replaces Bleau Deckerd who was an associate superintendent in the Jackson district for three years and was named to succeed Darryl Pannier who will retire at the end of this month as superintendent of the Nell Holcomb School District.
The Jackson district has 10 campuses -- seven elementary schools, a middle school, a junior high school and the Jackson Senior High School -- and has an enrollment of approximately 5,300.
