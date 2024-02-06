All sections
NewsOctober 25, 2018

Former Kansas City fire captain charged with sales to felons

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- A former Kansas City fire captain faces more charges for allegedly selling guns to felons. The Kansas City Star reports that grand jury indictment returned Wednesday in the case against 53-year-old James Samuels contains five additional counts of selling a firearm and ammunition to a prohibited person. ...

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A former Kansas City fire captain faces more charges for allegedly selling guns to felons.

The Kansas City Star reports that grand jury indictment returned Wednesday in the case against 53-year-old James Samuels contains five additional counts of selling a firearm and ammunition to a prohibited person. The 14-counts indictment also has two additional counts of knowingly transferring a gun for use in a violent crime.

Samuels resigned from the Kansas City Fire Department on Oct. 8, four days after he was arrested. He remains jailed without bond.

The indictment alleges that Samuels had been involved in illegally dealing numerous firearms since 2014.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

