Former Howard's owner Terry Slattery remembered by friends, associates

Mentor, advocate, father figure, role model and civic-minded friend.

Those are a few of the ways friends and associates are remembering Terry Slattery, former owner of Howard’s Athletic Goods store in Cape Girardeau. Slattery died Wednesday at his Cape Girardeau home. He was 65 years old.

Longtime friend David Gross knew Slattery for nearly 50 years and remembers watching Slattery play football for the Cape Girardeau Central High School Tigers in the early 1970s. After graduating from Cape Central, Slattery went on to Southeast Missouri State University, where he was a standout wide receiver for the Southeast Indians.

Slattery was in his third year at Southeast when Gross joined the football team, also as a wide receiver. The two were roommates during the team’s preseason summer camp.

“He was as awesome of a guy as you’re ever gonna meet,” Gross said when asked to describe his friend.

“The thing about Terry was he was so fast and smooth. It was unbelievable,” he said. “I would bust my rear end when we were running sprints and Terry would be right there with me and it was like I didn’t even push him. It was like he was gliding and I was running.”

Gross, who lives in Cape Girardeau and is a retired school principal, has kept in touch with many of his Southeast teammates on social media.

“A lot of us are still real tight, a close-knit group, and we’ve all been sharing stories about Terry,” he said.

“I never heard him complain. He was always positive and would work as hard as anybody on the team,” Gross recalled. “Even when the cards were stacked against him toward the end of his life, he never said a negative word.”

Slattery was still a Southeast student when he started working at Howard’s in 1974. At that time, the sporting goods store was on the northwest corner of Broadway and Pacific Street at 900 Broadway. In 2005, it moved across the street to 835 Broadway, where it remained until Slattery, who purchased the business in 2013, retired and the business closed last year.

James Green was a 16-year-old high school student in the mid-1980s when he started working at Howard’s.

“Terry was the manager when I started ,and by the time I left (16 years later) we were both managers,” said Green, who now lives in Clarkston, Washington, and is the pastor at Orchards Community Church in Lewiston, Idaho. “He was a huge mentor and served as a father figure for me.”

Green earned a marketing degree at Southeast, which he thought would serve him well at Howard’s.