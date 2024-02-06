Madawn Traxel can’t stop smiling.
The opening of Cape Girardeau’s first boutique hotel is coming soon, and Traxel can’t wait for the world to see it. Traxel has put so much time, energy and passion into the Rockwood Inn that her excitement exudes through her introduction of the features she hopes will make it a destination for visitors.
Whether it be show-stopping wallpaper selections, restored wall sconces, dramatic furniture — or the stories behind the heirlooms that have been placed throughout the hotel, Traxel has made it her mission to make this historic building special for decades to come.
Rockwood Inn is the former Himmelberger House, built in 1921 by Harry Himmelberger, who owned one of the largest lumber mills in the area and was a forefather of the Little River Drainage District. The building sits at the corner of Rockwood Drive and Henderson Avenue, adjacent to the Southeast Missouri State University campus.
A few years ago, the building was destined for demolition after years of use by the university. However, Madawn and her husband, Ben, had different ideas. They’d spent several weekends out of town visiting their sons in college and found that boutique hotels in college towns offered something different, and more personal, than interstate hotels.
Madawn Traxel, who works at SEMO, thought the destruction of such a historic and beautiful building would be a waste. So the couple bought the home, planning to turn it into a boutique hotel, now named Rockwood Inn.
It’s almost ready. Workers on Wednesday, June 5, were installing carpet runners on the stairs. Pictures and televisions were sitting on floors, waiting to be hung now that the rooms were painted. A couple of sinks still need to be installed. But it’s so close to complete that Madawn Traxel can’t contain her enthusiasm as she prepares for an open house later this month.
The hotel is decorated by time-period pieces as well as dramatic patterns. In each room, dynamic wallpaper covers an accent wall. That’s offset by traditional furniture pieces, some of which have been in Ben Traxel’s family for generations, others have been purchased from antique shops in Cape Girardeau and beyond. Among the old pieces is a grand piano, which has been recently tuned and cleaned, but the wear from Ben Traxel’s late father’s fingers serve as a reminder of where the piece came from.
Madawn Traxel said pretty much everything has gone according to plan, except the third-level room, which was supposed to have three queen-sized beds. Instead, building codes limited the space to two such beds. Otherwise, a large contingent of contractors, subcontractors, vendors, businesses and designers has helped Traxel execute her vision for the place. Schemel Companies of Perryville is the lead contractor.
“We have a lot of pride in this,” Madawn Traxel said. “But it’s taken a whole team of people to do everything.”
Rockwood Inn has roughly 6,000 square feet over three main floors. It can host as many as 22 people in seven rooms, including a two-room suite. There are three areas for gatherings. All carpeting (and three layers of glue) was removed, revealing the wood flooring underneath. The dropped ceilings were ripped out, and the original ceiling height and look were restored. The renovation included the addition of five bathrooms. The garage area was converted into a handicap-accessible room with two beds. The roof and soffits were replaced. Landscaping was added to the outdoors. The entire property looks fresh but familiar.
A booking website was launched — https://rockwoodinn.com. Traxel said they are taking bookings for September. She said several people have already inquired about booking spaces. One guest has reserved dates for a wedding party. A 1971 SEMO graduate has inquired about staying in the same room she stayed in while in college.
The renovation has included a lot of work from family members. Ben Traxel, a founder of Tenmile Companies, is an architect and helped with the construction as well as the furnishings. The couple’s sons have also spent time helping with the renovations.
Madawn Traxel, in addition to the joy of watching the birth of Rockwood Inn, was feeling a bit overwhelmed Wednesday with the touchups and installations that need to be done in the next 10 days, when she will host an invitation-only celebration. The space has come a long way in 11 months, when construction first started, but there is still more work to do. A ribbon-cutting will be held with the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce on Friday, June 14.
The public is invited to see the new space from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 16.
