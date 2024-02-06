Madawn Traxel can’t stop smiling.

The opening of Cape Girardeau’s first boutique hotel is coming soon, and Traxel can’t wait for the world to see it. Traxel has put so much time, energy and passion into the Rockwood Inn that her excitement exudes through her introduction of the features she hopes will make it a destination for visitors.

Whether it be show-stopping wallpaper selections, restored wall sconces, dramatic furniture — or the stories behind the heirlooms that have been placed throughout the hotel, Traxel has made it her mission to make this historic building special for decades to come.

Rockwood Inn is the former Himmelberger House, built in 1921 by Harry Himmelberger, who owned one of the largest lumber mills in the area and was a forefather of the Little River Drainage District. The building sits at the corner of Rockwood Drive and Henderson Avenue, adjacent to the Southeast Missouri State University campus.

A few years ago, the building was destined for demolition after years of use by the university. However, Madawn and her husband, Ben, had different ideas. They’d spent several weekends out of town visiting their sons in college and found that boutique hotels in college towns offered something different, and more personal, than interstate hotels.

Each room of the Rockwood Inn boutique hotel in Cape Girardeau is decorated with a different wallpaper accent wall. Bob Miller ~ bmiller@semissourian.com

Madawn Traxel, who works at SEMO, thought the destruction of such a historic and beautiful building would be a waste. So the couple bought the home, planning to turn it into a boutique hotel, now named Rockwood Inn.

It’s almost ready. Workers on Wednesday, June 5, were installing carpet runners on the stairs. Pictures and televisions were sitting on floors, waiting to be hung now that the rooms were painted. A couple of sinks still need to be installed. But it’s so close to complete that Madawn Traxel can’t contain her enthusiasm as she prepares for an open house later this month.