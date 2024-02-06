A former state Highway Patrol trooper has been indicted for alleged civil rights crimes.

A release from Sayler Fleming, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, says a federal grand jury indicted David McKnight, 39, on nine counts of deprivation of rights under color of law, “namely the right to be free from unreasonable search and seizure” and one count of destroying records in a federal investigation.

The indictment alleges between Sept. 1, 2023, and Aug. 19, McKnight took cellphones from nine women after he had stopped them, most for alleged traffic violations, “under the auspices of confirming that they had insurance or verifying their identification” and searched the phones for nude pictures. The indictment says McKnight then used his phone to take pictures of those pictures, later deleting them from his phone.

The release does not indicate how authorities became aware of the alleged crimes.