Former governor returns to Navy, but not as a SEAL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Former Gov. Eric Greitens' request to return to active duty with the Navy has been approved, but he will not serve again as an elite Navy SEAL.

Greitens will be assigned to the Navy Operation Support Center in St. Louis as a general unrestricted line officer, which usually involves performing general office jobs, Navy Personnel Command spokeswoman Cmdr. Karin Burzynski said.

Greitens, 45, resigned as governor in June amid allegations of sexual misconduct and campaign finance violations. He made his former status as a Navy SEAL a cornerstone of his gubernatorial campaign and tenure as governor.

The news Greitens is returning to the Navy was criticized by some who said it sent the wrong message while the military is grappling with an increase in sexual assaults, The Kansas City Star reported.

Rep. Jackie Speier, a California Democrat who has pushed Congress to combat sexual assault in the military, said it is "beyond pathetic" the Navy would even consider allowing Greitens to return to active service.