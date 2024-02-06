Former football players provide leadership training at middle school

At 9:30 a.m. on a Tuesday, the bell rings, and students at Central Middle School in Cape Girardeau file in to a room with couches and chairs instead of desks and tables.

Bright teal walls peek out from between tall cabinets and stacked boxes holding binders, tissues and other classroom supplies.

Cantrell Andrews is posted by the door in dark dress slacks and a gray jacket. He shakes the hand of each sixth-grade student who walks in and greets them each with a "Good morning, sir," and they repeat it to him. Most are smiling.

Those already inside are adjusting each other's shirt collars and neckties while they wait for the Honorable Young Men's Club session to begin.

Not quite 30 boys are packed into the room, and there's a sense of excitement, anticipation. They're not in a classroom. This isn't a study hall. This is HYMC.

Keynote Jolliff, 11, right, talks to Lemuel Gilbert, 11, after a Honorable Young Men's Club meeting Tuesday at Central Middle School in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

The club started at Central Middle School in fall 2016, when Andrews volunteered with the two other group mentors, Wyky Jean and Kweku Arkorful.

All three men have a background working with "kids," as they say, and all three played football for Southeast Missouri State University. It's how they met, and now they work together in a shared passion for showing these students what's possible if they learn discipline and responsibility.

The club is dedicated to creating a community of empowerment for young men, "in an effort to help shape the direction of their lives," according to the group's Facebook page.

Core values include accountability and integrity, self-determination, critical thinking, commitment to excellence -- all to be achieved through the presence and guidance of strong mentors.

This year, Andrews, Jean and Arkorful are staff members at Central Middle School. HYMC is a regular, weekly program held during the school day, for fifth- and sixth-grade boys chosen by faculty and staff members who think the students might benefit.

Eric Hogan, 11, left, and Jaideon Reed, 11, laugh as they support their half of a "human table" during a Honorable Young Men's Club team building activity Tuesday at Central Middle School in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

On this particular Tuesday, Jean and Arkorful aren't present. They're heading back from a mission trip to Ecuador, leaving Andrews by himself. Normally, there would be a group session to start, then they'd break out into small group sessions, each led by one of the mentors.

But not today. Today, after a group pledge is recited together and three minutes of silence "to get our minds right before the activity," Andrews says, the entire group watches a video demonstrating the "human table," an activity where each team of four has to hold each other up using only their strength and teamwork. The team who holds it together the longest will win.

"Do you understand?" Andrews asks.

Some nod, some say "Yes sir," and he directs them into their self-chosen groups.

"One man," Andrews calls out.

Honorable Young Men's Club leader Cantrell Andrews, left, teaches Lemuel Gilbert, 11, to keep his desk tidy Tuesday at Central Middle School in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

"One voice!" they shout back, in unison.

As the first group gets situated, the rest of the club leans forward, intent on seeing the process. They laugh, talk excitedly but quietly among themselves, waiting their turns but eager to cheer each other.

When one section starts to chant "Fall! Fall! Fall! Fall!" Andrews darts over.

"If you're not cheering them on, don't say nothing at all," he says, and they stop immediately.

Afterward, Andrews brings them all back together.

"What was the purpose?" he asks.

Hands went up.

"Trust one another?" one student offers.

Andrews nods. "What else?"

Teamwork. Strength.

"Perfect," Andrews says.

"Trust in each other," he says. "It's no longer about just yourself. It's about communication. Hold a brother up."