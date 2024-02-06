Former first lady stresses education

Former first lady Laura Bush has floated down the Colorado River and hiked with friends in some of America's national parks. She even has her own bobblehead doll.

Bush told a crowd of more than 1,800 people at the Show Me Center on Wednesday a friend sent her a "Laura Bush" bobblehead doll after Barack Obama was elected president. "It was on the clearance shelf," she said with a smile, showing off the doll as she stood at the podium.

Bush was the final speaker in the 2017-2018 Speakers Series at Southeast Missouri State University.

She talked about herself, her grandchildren, life in the White House and above all her passion for reading.

Bush and her husband, former President George W. Bush, lived in the White House for eight years, ending in 2009.

A former teacher and librarian, Bush talked about the importance of education.

"I believe that every child deserves a quality education and a safe and healthy childhood," she told the audience of students, university faculty and staff, and the general public.

She stressed the importance of reading. "I know books have the power to shape our journey as a nation," she said.

Bush added that reading is "one of the guiding passions of my life."

She talked about at-risk children. "Right here in our communities, there are children who lack the very basics of food, shelter, love and safety," she said.

Bush spoke of teaching inner-city children who showed up to school hungry. "I wanted to help these children so bad," she said.

The former first lady said helping children is "one of the great challenges of our day."

Children face risks from drugs, gangs and predators on the internet, she said.