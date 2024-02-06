All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsFebruary 16, 2018

Former first lady Laura Bush to speak at Show Me Center

Former first lady Laura Bush, an advocate for literacy, education and women's rights, will speak Wednesday at the Show Me Center. The event, slated for 7:30 p.m., is part of Southeast Missouri State University's annual speaker series. Tickets for "An Evening with Laura Bush" are $10 each and are available at the Show Me Center box office or online at showmecenter.biz...

Southeast Missourian
Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush attend a college basketball game between Cincinnati and SMU on Sunday in Dallas. Laura Bush will visit Cape Girardeau on Wednesday as part of Southeast Missouri State University's annual speaker series.
Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush attend a college basketball game between Cincinnati and SMU on Sunday in Dallas. Laura Bush will visit Cape Girardeau on Wednesday as part of Southeast Missouri State University's annual speaker series.Tony Gutierrez ~ Associated Press

Former first lady Laura Bush, an advocate for literacy, education and women's rights, will speak Wednesday at the Show Me Center.

The event, slated for 7:30 p.m., is part of Southeast Missouri State University's annual speaker series.

Tickets for "An Evening with Laura Bush" are $10 each and are available at the Show Me Center box office or online at showmecenter.biz.

A former public school librarian, Bush has been a leading voice for spreading freedom and promoting human rights across the globe, the university said on its website.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

As chair of the Bush Institute's Women's Initiative, the former first lady is passionate about access to education, health care and economic opportunity for women and girls around the world, according to the school's website.

The Bush Institute prepares and empowers the next generation of women leaders in North Africa and the Middle East, works to ensure the expansion and protection of women's rights in Afghanistan -- and engages and supports first ladies from around the world so they can effectively use their unique platforms to advance issues for women and girls in their countries, according to Southeast's website.

Bush wrote a best-selling memoir, "Spoken from the Heart," and a best-selling children's book, "Our Great Big Backyard."

Following her presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 24
Cape Girardeau County officials take oaths of office
NewsDec. 22
Family dog sounds alarm in Cape house fire
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires f...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
Police report 12-21-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy