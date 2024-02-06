Former first lady Laura Bush to speak at Show Me Center

Former first lady Laura Bush, an advocate for literacy, education and women's rights, will speak Wednesday at the Show Me Center.

The event, slated for 7:30 p.m., is part of Southeast Missouri State University's annual speaker series.

Tickets for "An Evening with Laura Bush" are $10 each and are available at the Show Me Center box office or online at showmecenter.biz.

A former public school librarian, Bush has been a leading voice for spreading freedom and promoting human rights across the globe, the university said on its website.