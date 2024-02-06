Former Esquire Theater set for renovations

Once an icon, now an eyesore, the Esquire Theater building on Broadway in Cape Girardeau is finally getting a renovation.

The long-vacant and once-deteriorating historic building could open as early as this fall in the new form of an office and retail space. For those with fond memories of the Esquire marquee, fear not. The developer will incorporate the sign and the historical feel of the theater's exterior into the design.

The project is led by architect Ben Traxel, originally from Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Traxel, who owns Tenmile Companies, moved to Cape Girardeau in 2018, and was impressed by the look and feel of the city's downtown area.

"The Esquire sat empty for so long," Traxel said. "It's sad. People kept saying, 'I wish you could do something with it.'"

In the next week or so, Traxel expects to have his mechanical engineering drawings finished and ready to submit for the city's permitting process. Construction inside the building will begin immediately after the permits are acquired, he said. The financing is already in place, he noted.

History

The Esquire not only has a history of one of Cape Girardeau's movie theaters. It also has a history of proposed renovations that have fallen through. The theater fell into disrepair after being vacant for decades.

Traxel said what makes his project different from previous proposals is that he's not trying to retain the building as an entertainment venue. He said he doesn't believe the building could generate enough income to preserve the Esquire for entertainment purposes. But he and his two partners have studied the real estate market, crunched the numbers, and they've determined the rent from four commercial office spaces and one retail space will provide enough return on their investment to make the project worthwhile.

Traxel said he will lease space from Southeast Missouri State University for parking spaces in the parking lot next to the building. He plans to turn the west side of the building into four office-space entrances, which will be accessed from a new walkway constructed along the side of the building. Each space will have two stories after the inclined floor in the old theater is made level.

Traxel said a new roof has been installed to protect the inside of the building from continued water damage. He said the building had sustained quite a bit of water damage over the years. The building has also gone through the asbestos abatement process.

Traxel said he drew inspiration from a historic theater project in Kirkwood, Missouri, near St. Louis. That historic theater was turned into retail and apartment lofts.

The Esquire, he said, will have a greater visual impact than the Kirkwood project, because the entire side of the Esquire building is exposed.