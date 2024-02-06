Former Dexter K-9 handler charged with animal abuse neglect

DEXTER, Mo. — A former officer and K-9 handler with the Dexter Police Department faces criminal charges for his alleged involvement in the death of one K-9 and serious injury of another.
Derrick Allen Durall of Puxico, Missouri, was charged Thursday, April 4 through Stoddard County on two counts each of felony animal abuse and misdemeanor animal neglect, according to a news release issued Friday, April 5 by Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Sawyer Smith. Bond was set at $50,000 cash our surety.
The formal complaint filed alleges the incidents occurred in Stoddard County between September 2023 and on or about Feb. 18.
According to Smith, the misdemeanor charges allege Durall had K-9 Apollo and K-9 Knox in his care and custody by reason of being Dexter Police Department’s K-9 Unit handler and knowingly failed to provide adequate care for the animals by not feeding and watering the animals, resulting in K9 Apollo’s death and K-9 Knox’s serious injury.
The felony charges allege Durall purposely caused injury and suffering, specifically severe dehydration and starvation or malnourishment, to K-9 Apollo and K-9 Knox and the injury and suffering was the result of torture consciously inflicted by Durall while the animals were alive, because he was charged with the care and custody of K-9 Apollo and K-9 Knox through his employment as Dexter Police Department K-9 handler, the news release said, adding Durall disregarded the animals’ need to drink water and eat food.
Sawyer noted Durall was charged previously in a separate and unrelated matter in Stoddard County on Dec. 29, 2023, with the class C misdemeanor of private peace disturbance and that charge remains pending at this time.
According to a news release issued by the Dexter City Clerk Crystal Bishop, the Board of Aldermen unanimously voted during an executive session Monday, April 1 to terminate the employment of Durall.
