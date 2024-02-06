All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsApril 5, 2024

Former Dexter K-9 handler charged with animal abuse neglect

DEXTER, Mo. — A former officer and K-9 handler with the Dexter Police Department faces criminal charges for his alleged involvement in the death of one K-9 and serious injury of another. Derrick Allen Durall of Puxico, Missouri, was charged Thursday, April 4 through Stoddard County on two counts each of felony animal abuse and misdemeanor animal neglect, according to a news release issued Friday, April 5 by Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Sawyer Smith. ...

Standard Democrat
story image illustation

DEXTER, Mo. — A former officer and K-9 handler with the Dexter Police Department faces criminal charges for his alleged involvement in the death of one K-9 and serious injury of another.

Derrick Allen Durall of Puxico, Missouri, was charged Thursday, April 4 through Stoddard County on two counts each of felony animal abuse and misdemeanor animal neglect, according to a news release issued Friday, April 5 by Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Sawyer Smith. Bond was set at $50,000 cash our surety.

The formal complaint filed alleges the incidents occurred in Stoddard County between September 2023 and on or about Feb. 18.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

According to Smith, the misdemeanor charges allege Durall had K-9 Apollo and K-9 Knox in his care and custody by reason of being Dexter Police Department’s K-9 Unit handler and knowingly failed to provide adequate care for the animals by not feeding and watering the animals, resulting in K9 Apollo’s death and K-9 Knox’s serious injury.

The felony charges allege Durall purposely caused injury and suffering, specifically severe dehydration and starvation or malnourishment, to K-9 Apollo and K-9 Knox and the injury and suffering was the result of torture consciously inflicted by Durall while the animals were alive, because he was charged with the care and custody of K-9 Apollo and K-9 Knox through his employment as Dexter Police Department K-9 handler, the news release said, adding Durall disregarded the animals’ need to drink water and eat food.

Sawyer noted Durall was charged previously in a separate and unrelated matter in Stoddard County on Dec. 29, 2023, with the class C misdemeanor of private peace disturbance and that charge remains pending at this time.

According to a news release issued by the Dexter City Clerk Crystal Bishop, the Board of Aldermen unanimously voted during an executive session Monday, April 1 to terminate the employment of Durall.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 16
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input ...
NewsOct. 16
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024
NewsOct. 16
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintena...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Eric Ammons succeeds Ryan Geib as Mercy Southeast president
NewsOct. 16
Eric Ammons succeeds Ryan Geib as Mercy Southeast president
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 16
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Internet famous Roni's Mac Bar restaurant opening soon on Broadway in Cape
NewsOct. 16
Internet famous Roni's Mac Bar restaurant opening soon on Broadway in Cape
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
NewsOct. 16
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
NewsOct. 15
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
NewsOct. 15
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
Sponsored: Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween guide for spooky fun
NewsOct. 15
Sponsored: Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween guide for spooky fun
In Missouri, Halloween night signs were required in the yards of sex offenders. Until now
NewsOct. 15
In Missouri, Halloween night signs were required in the yards of sex offenders. Until now
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy