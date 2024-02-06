Former Dexter K-9 handler charged with animal abuse neglect

According to Smith, the misdemeanor charges allege Durall had K-9 Apollo and K-9 Knox in his care and custody by reason of being Dexter Police Department’s K-9 Unit handler and knowingly failed to provide adequate care for the animals by not feeding and watering the animals, resulting in K9 Apollo’s death and K-9 Knox’s serious injury.

The felony charges allege Durall purposely caused injury and suffering, specifically severe dehydration and starvation or malnourishment, to K-9 Apollo and K-9 Knox and the injury and suffering was the result of torture consciously inflicted by Durall while the animals were alive, because he was charged with the care and custody of K-9 Apollo and K-9 Knox through his employment as Dexter Police Department K-9 handler, the news release said, adding Durall disregarded the animals’ need to drink water and eat food.

Sawyer noted Durall was charged previously in a separate and unrelated matter in Stoddard County on Dec. 29, 2023, with the class C misdemeanor of private peace disturbance and that charge remains pending at this time.

According to a news release issued by the Dexter City Clerk Crystal Bishop, the Board of Aldermen unanimously voted during an executive session Monday, April 1 to terminate the employment of Durall.