Former deputy sentenced to death petitions Supreme Court for new trial

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The attorney for a former Missouri sheriff's deputy and correctional officer sentenced to death for a double killing told Missouri Supreme Court judges during Wednesday arguments his client should get a new trial because prosecutors bungled the case.

Public defender Craig Johnston said during Marvin Rice's trial for the 2011 killing of his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend, prosecutors repeatedly drew the jury's attention to the fact he didn't testify.

Johnston said that violated Rice's right against self-incrimination and said he deserves a new trial.

"Every time you turn around this experienced death penalty litigator is telling the jury this guy didn't testify," Johnston said in court.

Rice was convicted of the slaying of Annette Durham and her boyfriend, Steven Strotkamp, over a child custody dispute. In 2017, a judge sentenced Rice to death for Durham's killing and to life in prison over Strotkamp's death.