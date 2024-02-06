Former deputy convicted of sex crime

A Cape Girardeau County jury found a former Scott County deputy sheriff guilty of a sex crime involving a minor and sentenced him to prison, but the judge in the case is deciding whether probation would be the appropriate punishment.

Jurors found Brandon Cook, 32, guilty of statutory sodomy for illegal contact with a 16-year-old boy in his police vehicle in May 2018 and suggested a two-year prison term.

However, Judge Benjamin Lewis continued the case to consider a term of probation instead.