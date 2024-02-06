KENNETT — A warrant for the arrest of a former Kennett deputy city clerk was ordered on Friday, Feb. 14, in connection to the alleged theft of nearly $80,000 from city coffers, a Missouri State Highway Patrol investigator’s probable cause affidavit stated.
Leslie A. Osorio, 37, of Paragould was wanted by law enforcement since MSHP’s Division of Drug and Crime Control and Missouri State Auditor’s Office investigations concluded the funds went missing from Kennett city coffers between Jan.1, 2020 and March 8, 2022.
Osorio resigned from her position with the city on March 15, 2022, according to court records.
She made an initial appearance on Thursday before 35th Judicial District Circuit Court Presiding Judge Rob Mayer at the Dunklin County Justice Center at Kennett, where she posted a $45,000 surety bond, court records stated.
MSHP Cpl. NH McDaniel’s PCA stated the theft occurred by overpayments to both herself and her husband, who was not identified in a redacted court filing.
Payroll overpayments to Osorio totaled $50,940 for the time period in question and $4,099 to her husband, the PCA stated.
In addition, court records indicated Osorio allegedly defrauded the city by billing for excess vacation leave, $3,073; benefit amounts not withheld, $2,685; unsupported and questionable disbursements to the deputy clerk, $4,968; unsupported and questionable disbursements to the deputy clerk’s husband, $1,702; and improper purchases, $11,799.
Dunklin County Prosecuting Attorney Nick Jain on Feb. 14 charged Osorio with felony stealing more than $25,000, court records stated.
A counsel status hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. on Monday, March 3, before Spielman at the Dunklin County Justice Center at Kennett.
