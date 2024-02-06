All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
NewsFebruary 22, 2025

Former deputy city clerk accused of embezzling nearly $80,000 from Kennett city funds

A former Kennett Deputy City Clerk, Leslie A. Osorio, is accused of embezzling nearly $80,000 from city funds through payroll overpayments and fraudulent disbursements.

Standard Democrat
Leslie Ann Osorio
Leslie Ann OsorioPhoto courtesy of Dunklin County Sheriff's Office
generated image
generated image

KENNETT — A warrant for the arrest of a former Kennett deputy city clerk was ordered on Friday, Feb. 14, in connection to the alleged theft of nearly $80,000 from city coffers, a Missouri State Highway Patrol investigator’s probable cause affidavit stated.

Leslie A. Osorio, 37, of Paragould was wanted by law enforcement since MSHP’s Division of Drug and Crime Control and Missouri State Auditor’s Office investigations concluded the funds went missing from Kennett city coffers between Jan.1, 2020 and March 8, 2022.

Osorio resigned from her position with the city on March 15, 2022, according to court records.

She made an initial appearance on Thursday before 35th Judicial District Circuit Court Presiding Judge Rob Mayer at the Dunklin County Justice Center at Kennett, where she posted a $45,000 surety bond, court records stated.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

MSHP Cpl. NH McDaniel’s PCA stated the theft occurred by overpayments to both herself and her husband, who was not identified in a redacted court filing.

Payroll overpayments to Osorio totaled $50,940 for the time period in question and $4,099 to her husband, the PCA stated.

In addition, court records indicated Osorio allegedly defrauded the city by billing for excess vacation leave, $3,073; benefit amounts not withheld, $2,685; unsupported and questionable disbursements to the deputy clerk, $4,968; unsupported and questionable disbursements to the deputy clerk’s husband, $1,702; and improper purchases, $11,799.

Dunklin County Prosecuting Attorney Nick Jain on Feb. 14 charged Osorio with felony stealing more than $25,000, court records stated.

A counsel status hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. on Monday, March 3, before Spielman at the Dunklin County Justice Center at Kennett.

Advertisement
Related
NewsFeb. 22
Laugh and learn with Tim Lovelace: A family-friendly comedy ...
NewsFeb. 22
From print to patriotism: Ryan Carter's vision for community...
NewsFeb. 21
Armed criminal action charge dropped against Lamb in Lawless...
NewsFeb. 21
Missouri AG seeks to join class-action lawsuit against Tyson...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 2-22-25
NewsFeb. 21
Police report 2-22-25
Community Partnership of SEMO partners with Ameren for ROC the Block project
NewsFeb. 21
Community Partnership of SEMO partners with Ameren for ROC the Block project
Space heater causes fire in Jackson home
NewsFeb. 21
Space heater causes fire in Jackson home
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 2-24-25
NewsFeb. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 2-24-25
Lawsuit filed by 17 states against abortion accommodations in the workplace can proceed
NewsFeb. 21
Lawsuit filed by 17 states against abortion accommodations in the workplace can proceed
House committee holds hearing for John Voss' coroner standards bill
NewsFeb. 21
House committee holds hearing for John Voss' coroner standards bill
Police report 2-21-25
NewsFeb. 20
Police report 2-21-25
Lamb's defense cites other suspects in request for lowering bond; says case is 'downright weak'
NewsFeb. 20
Lamb's defense cites other suspects in request for lowering bond; says case is 'downright weak'
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy