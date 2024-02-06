Former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Kyle McClellan and his wife, Bridget, will speak at the “Get in the Game” virtual retreat Saturday, hosted in Cape Girardeau by Abundant and Free Ministries.
“When we learned about what they were doing, we knew it was exactly what we wanted other believers to do,” said Meredith Ogburn, founder of Abundant and Free Ministries.
The McClellans started their own not-for-profit organization, Brace For Impact 46, following Kyle’s last major league game in 2013. According to the organization’s website, the couple went on a mission trip to Haiti in 2014 that inspired them to start their own organization that “aims to positively impact children and families in Haiti and North St. Louis.”
According to Ogburn, the McClellans will speak about how their faith plays a role in their lives and not-for-profit.
Ogburn said the retreat was created with the idea it will encourage participants to deepen their faith and to “take the risk.”
Abundant and Free Ministries was founded in Cape Girardeau by Ogburn about three years ago. According to Becky Harding from the ministry’s leadership team, the ministry was founded to include women of different backgrounds, ages, ethnicities, cultures and denominations within Christianity.
“We want to empower women all over,” Harding said in regard to the retreat.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be hosted virtually, with the option to be a “host home” that can host multiple participants in one residence or to be part of the retreat as an individual. There will also be a small group meeting at the One City Community Center in Cape Girardeau, with participants wearing masks and social distancing.
Ogburn said the event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with teachings, break-out sessions and 14 speakers who highlight the theme of the retreat.
Harding said they expect to have speakers and viewers from various locations, such as Colorado, Missouri and Haiti.
For more information and to register, visit www.abundantandfree.org/event.
