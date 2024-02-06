FORMER CARDS MANAGER WHITEY HERZOG PASSES AWAY

Whitey Herzog, former St. Louis Cardinals manager, discusses baseball while autographing golf flags in 2004 at Bent Creek Golf Course in Jackson. Herzog was in Jackson for a golf tournament and dinner to benefit Southeast Missouri State University’s baseball program. Herzog died Monday, April 15.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.