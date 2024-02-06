All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJuly 5, 2023

Former Cardinal Kerry Robinson named to SEMO Board of Governors

Gov. Mike Parson appointed former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Kerry Robinson on Monday, July 3, to fill a vacancy on Southeast Missouri State University's board of governors. Robinson, 49, a 1996 SEMO graduate, is a resident of Ballwin, Missouri, in St. Louis County...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Kerry Robinson helps audience members ask questions during Cardinals Caravan on Jan. 20, 2020, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. On Monday, July 3, Gov. Mike Parson appointed Robinson to fill a vacant seat on Southeast Missouri State University's Board of Governors.
Former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Kerry Robinson helps audience members ask questions during Cardinals Caravan on Jan. 20, 2020, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. On Monday, July 3, Gov. Mike Parson appointed Robinson to fill a vacant seat on Southeast Missouri State University's Board of Governors.Southeast Missourian file

Gov. Mike Parson appointed former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Kerry Robinson on Monday, July 3, to fill a vacancy on Southeast Missouri State University's board of governors.

Kerry Robinson
Kerry Robinson
Kerry Robinson
Kerry Robinson

Robinson, 49, a 1996 SEMO graduate, is a resident of Ballwin, Missouri, in St. Louis County.

He has served as a scout for the Redbirds since 2010 and most recently represented the team at a Cardinals Caravan event Jan. 16 at Cape Girardeau's Osage Centre.

Terms on the board of governors are for six years.

While Robinson's appointment is subject to Missouri Senate confirmation, according to boards.mo.gov, a gubernatorial appointee may begin service immediately.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Parson's most recent appointee to the governors' board, Vivek Malek, resigned after Parson named him as state treasurer.

Background

Robinson played for five major league teams in his career, mainly as a reserve and, before his 2006 retirement, logged time with the Cardinals, Kansas City Royals, Tampa Bay Rays, Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres.

Robinson was inducted into Redhawks Hall of Fame in 2008 and was a Southeast Salutes Recipients Award winner in 2014.

His final statistics as a player showed a career batting average of .267 with three home runs and 56 runs batted in.

Robinson wore the number zero while a member of the St. Louis squad.

He is generally credited with persuading Cardinals president Bill DeWitt III to return to the use of powder blue jerseys.

An alumnus of Hazelwood East High School in St. Louis, Robinson pinch hit for Mark McGwire in the last game of the latter's career, Game 5 of the 2001 National League division series.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 2
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
NewsNov. 1
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall
NewsNov. 1
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at ear...
NewsNov. 1
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
NewsOct. 31
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
NewsOct. 31
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
NewsOct. 31
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
NewsOct. 31
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
Unidentified election mailing sent to Scott County voters
NewsOct. 31
Unidentified election mailing sent to Scott County voters
Lucas Kunce targets Josh Hawley in final campaign push at Cape Girardeau rally
NewsOct. 31
Lucas Kunce targets Josh Hawley in final campaign push at Cape Girardeau rally
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy