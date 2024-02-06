Former Cardinal Adam Wainwright to perform during solar eclipse event

"Logan Chapman -- he's a local stud that kills it everywhere he goes. I look for him to be big someday," Stratton said. "Charlie's great-grandparents started the drive-in, and his grandparents owned the drive-in. He's got a pretty proud family that, when we throw him on stage, they're all there with the colors on watching the show. He plays in Nashville a lot, and he's another one that's going places. Hopefully, he'll make the big time.

"Jordan Copeland, he's a local legend in the Puxico area, and if you want to take the story further, he's got cousins that are Grammy winners in Nashville, the Hembys. That's Tom Hemby, Ron Hemby and Natalie Hemby, who sings with The Highwomen, so you never know who else might show up that day. But he's got a big musical family in the Puxico area."

In addition to the live musical performances, attendees will have other activities to take part in.

"Some vendors are setting up that are selling different types of eclipse gear," Stratton said. "Adam will have a merch tent set up. We will have some merch, and some of our stuff will be set up. There'll be some cornhole and different activities to pass the time."

Although the venue is a drive-in theater, no vehicles will be going through the gates. Instead, limited parking will be offered at Montgomery Auto Sales next door to the venue and across the street from the drive-in. In addition, Chaffee High School's Student Council will offer shuttle rides from the school parking lot to the venue for a small donation fee.

Gates to the Rock 'N' Roll Drive-In open at 9 a.m. on the day of the eclipse and the day's festivities are scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. At 12:41 p.m., the eclipse will begin and is expected to reach totality from 1:58 to 2:02 p.m. General admission tickets cost $30, preferred seating costs $40, and VIP tickets -- which include a meet-and-greet with Wainwright -- cost $75. For more information, visit rocknrolldrivein.com.