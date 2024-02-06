All sections
NewsMarch 25, 2021

Former Cape officer arrested for alleged domestic violence

A former Cape Girardeau police officer is in custody for an alleged domestic violence incident that occurred outside of city limits. According to a news release, the Cape Girardeau Police Department was made aware of the arrest of Kelvin D. Robinson, 39, on Tuesday. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed domestic assault charges Wednesday. ...

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
Kelvin D. Robinson
Kelvin D. Robinson

A former Cape Girardeau police officer is in custody for an alleged domestic violence incident that occurred outside of city limits.

According to a news release, the Cape Girardeau Police Department was made aware of the arrest of Kelvin D. Robinson, 39, on Tuesday. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed domestic assault charges Wednesday.

Robinson had resigned from his position as a patrolman with the department approximately six days before the alleged incident occurred, the release stated. He had not worked for the department since he had submitted his resignation, and will not be returning. Robinson had been employed with the police department for 11 years prior to his resignation.

“The Cape Girardeau Police Department takes all allegations of employee misconduct seriously,” Cape Girardeau police chief Wes Blair said in the release. “We are deeply disappointed that a police officer was involved in an incident of domestic violence. We have no tolerance for, nor will we ignore domestic violence regardless of who the offender is or where they may be employed.”

Robinson is being held at the Cape Girardeau County Jail on charges of second-degree domestic assault, a class D felony. His bond is set at $10,000 cash or surety.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

