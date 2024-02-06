Former Cape officer arrested for alleged domestic violence

Robinson had resigned from his position as a patrolman with the department approximately six days before the alleged incident occurred, the release stated. He had not worked for the department since he had submitted his resignation, and will not be returning. Robinson had been employed with the police department for 11 years prior to his resignation.

“The Cape Girardeau Police Department takes all allegations of employee misconduct seriously,” Cape Girardeau police chief Wes Blair said in the release. “We are deeply disappointed that a police officer was involved in an incident of domestic violence. We have no tolerance for, nor will we ignore domestic violence regardless of who the offender is or where they may be employed.”

Robinson is being held at the Cape Girardeau County Jail on charges of second-degree domestic assault, a class D felony. His bond is set at $10,000 cash or surety.